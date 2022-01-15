Auction from Monday, Jan. 10:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $140; choice colored heifers, $100 to $140; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $120; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $125; heavy bulls, $70 to $86; heifer cows, $65 to $77; commercial utility cows, $58 to $65; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $725. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $127; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $127; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $123; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $75; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $130; calves 1, $75 to $100; calves 2, $40 to $75; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $220 to $240; ewes, $72 to $125; rams, $80 to $125; goats, $100 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $70; fleshy sows, $40 to $65; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $25; (170) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $4; (120) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $6.25; (163) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $5.25; (0) round bales, $25.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Jan. 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.