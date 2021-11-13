Auction from Monday, Nov. 8:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $132; choice colored heifers, $100 to $130; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $120; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $117; heavy bulls, $40 to $92; heifer cows, $60 to $65; commercial utility cows, $50 to $58; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $725. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $117.50; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $117.50; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $95; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $90; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $95; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $10 to $45; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $80 to $100; calves 1, $60 to $100; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $185 to $220; ewes, $60 to $80; rams, $90 to $235; goats, $95 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $70; fleshy sows, $25 to $67.50; boars and stags, $5 to $12; feeder pigs, $12 to $35; (118) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $4.75; (445) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $5; (46) straw (per bale), $3.50 to $3.75; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Dec. 2
