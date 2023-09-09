Auction for Monday, Sep. 4:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $150 to $186; choice colored heifers, $130 to $185; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $165; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $168; heavy bulls, $120 to $148; heifer cows, $85 to $133; commercial utility cows, $75 to $130; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $1,750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $170; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $170; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $150 to $185; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $125 to $165; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $150; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $100 to $150; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $200; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $150 to $280; calves 1, $150 to $280; calves 2, $100 to $250; calves 3, $10 to $100. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $145 to $190; ewes, $80 to $85; rams, $50 to $80; goats, $90 to $215. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $85; fleshy sows, $75 to $80; boars and stags, $10 to $15; feeder pigs, $40 to $55. Hay and Straw: (319) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5.00 to $5.50; (35) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.75 to $6.00; (54) straw (per bale), $4.
Next Feeder Sale: Thursday, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.