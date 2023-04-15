Auction from Monday, April 10:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $179.50; choice colored heifers, $130 to $178; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $155; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $160; heavy bulls, $100 to $138.50; heifer cows, $85 to $100; commercial utility cows, $70 to $98; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $1,125. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $122; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $122; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $150; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $210; calves 1, $75 to $140; calves 2, $60 to $130; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $120 to $180; ewes, $75 to $150; rams, $50 to $75; goats, $1210. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $25 to $80; fleshy sows, $45 to $72; boars and stags, $15; feeder pigs, $15 to $25. Hay and Straw: (274) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $5; (224) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $9.25; (20) straw (per bale), $6.25.
Next Feeder Sale: May 4
