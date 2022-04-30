Auction from Monday, April 25:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $135; choice colored heifers, $100 to $130; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $129; heavy bulls, $88 to $111; heifer cows, $70 to $89; commercial utility cows, $70 to $80; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750 to $1,075. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $160; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $155; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $140; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $220; calves 1, $100 to $135; calves 2, $75 to $110; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $330; ewes, $80 to $250; rams, $100 to $130; goats, $70 to $280. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $65 to $90; fleshy sows, $75 to $78; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (186) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4.25 to $5; (252) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $5.25; (0) straw (per bale), $3 to $4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.