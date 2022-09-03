Auction from Monday, Aug. 29:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $152; choice colored heifers, $100 to $150; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $140; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $138; heavy bulls, $84 to $124; heifer cows, $90 to $97; commercial utility cows, $80 to $90; thin lean cows, $10 to $70; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $625 to $1,200. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $110; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $130; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $160; calves 1, $100 to $150; calves 2, $60 to $125; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $115 to $205; ewes, $40 to $105; rams, $75 to $150; goats, $100 to $270. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $82.50; fleshy sows, $40 to $75; boars and stags, $15 to $35; feeder pigs, $35. Hay and Straw: (258) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $5.50; (159) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $5.75; (0) straw (per bale), $3 to $3.25.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
