Auction from Monday, Feb. 21:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $141.50; choice colored heifers, $100 to $141; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $135; heavy bulls, $60 to $109; heifer cows, $70 to $83; commercial utility cows, $65 to $78; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (7 head), $750 to $1,075. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $135; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $127; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $105; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $135; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $125; calves 1, $75 to $125; calves 2, $50 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $190 to $270; ewes, $80 to $120; rams, $150 to $165; goats, $200 to $320. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $65 to $90; fleshy sows, $60 to $75; boars and stags, $11 to $27.50; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (493) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $3; (85) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $4.50; (0) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $3.50.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: March 10, April 7 and May 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.