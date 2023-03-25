Auction from Monday, March 13:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $165; choice colored heifers, $130 to $165; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $155; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $155; heavy bulls, $100 to $136; heifer cows, $85 to $100; commercial utility cows, $70 to $98; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $650 to $900. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $150; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $110; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $200; calves 1, $75 to $110; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $150 to $220; ewes, $70 to $85; rams, $100 to $140; goats, $100 to $315. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $70; fleshy sows, $50 to $67.50; boars and stags, $10 to $32.50; feeder pigs, $17.50. Hay and Straw: (92) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5.50; (240) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.25 to $8.50; (0) straw (per bale), $3.
Auction from Monday, March 20:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $157; choice colored heifers, $130 to $157; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $155; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $148; heavy bulls, $100 to $140.50; heifer cows, $85 to $100; commercial utility cows, $70 to $98; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $650 to $900. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $170; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $182; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $155; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $125; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $280; calves 1, $75 to $130; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $170 to $230; ewes, $45 to $142; rams, $100 to $220; goats, $100 to $300. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $75 to $100; fleshy sows, $40 to $57; boars and stags, $10 to $32.50; feeder pigs, $17.50. Hay and Straw: (360) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $4.75; (168) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $9; (0) straw (per bale), $3.
Next Feeder Sale: April 6 and May 4
