Auction from Monday, March 21:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $145; choice colored heifers, $100 to $145; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $130; heavy bulls, $60 to $115; heifer cows, $70 to $90; commercial utility cows, $80 to $90; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750 to $1,075. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $155; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $115; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $115; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $280; calves 1, $100 to $190; calves 2, $75 to $150; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $150 to $250; ewes, $100 to $140; rams, $160 to $170; goats, $140 to $380. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $80; fleshy sows, $75 to $80; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (264) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $4; (134) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $6.75; (0) straw (per bale), $2 to $4.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: April 7 and May 5
