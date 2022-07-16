Auction from Monday, July 11:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $146; choice colored heifers, $100 to $145; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $135; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $140; heavy bulls, $77 to $116; heifer cows, $90 to $99; commercial utility cows, $80 to $90; thin lean cows, $10 to $70; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (3 head), $975 to $1,050. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $155; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $150; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $140; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $180; calves 1, $100 to $130; calves 2, $100 to $110; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $225; ewes, $80 to $90; rams, $75 to $190; goats, $160 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $80; fleshy sows, $50 to $65; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $70. Hay and Straw: (1166) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1 to $3; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $5; (0) straw (per bale), $1.50 to $3.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
