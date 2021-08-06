Auction from Monday, July 26:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $128.50; choice colored heifers, $100 to $126; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $120; heavy bulls, $67 to $91; heifer cows, $68 to $79; commercial utility cows, $62 to $70; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $900. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $127; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $105; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $90; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $140; calves 1, $75 to $100; calves 2, $60 to $85; calves 3, $25 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $150 to $295; ewes, $100; rams, $65 to $85; goats, $85 to $330. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $65 to $75; fleshy sows, $35 to $50; boars and stags, $35 to $60; feeder pigs, $50 to $75; (199) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $4.75; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.25 to $6; (0) straw (per bale), $1.75 to $3; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
