Auction from Monday, Feb. 14:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $144; choice colored heifers, $100 to $135; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $136; heavy bulls, $100 to $113; heifer cows, $70 to $90; commercial utility cows, $65 to $80; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $800 to $1,050. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $136; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $137; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $115; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $115; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $122; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $110; calves 1, $75 to $110; calves 2, $50 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $200 to $300; ewes, $80 to $160; rams, $150 to $190; goats, $200 to $350. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $90; fleshy sows, $50 to $60; boars and stags, $5 to $25; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (929) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.75 to $4; (240) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $4; (0) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $3.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: March 10, April 7 and May 5
