Auction from Monday, Jan. 3:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $144; choice colored heifers, $100 to $142; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $120; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $121; heavy bulls, $64 to $98; heifer cows, $60 to $72; commercial utility cows, $50 to $65; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $725. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $75; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $110; calves 1, $75 to $100; calves 2, $40 to $75; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $220 to $240; ewes, $72 to $97; rams, $80 to $100; goats, $100 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $45 to $55; fleshy sows, $40 to $65; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $25; (42) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5; (140) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.25 to $6; (95) straw (per bale), $3 to $4; (0) round bales, $25.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Jan. 20
