Auction from Monday, Oct. 18:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $124.50; choice colored heifers, $100 to $120; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $116; heavy bulls, $68 to $100; heifer cows, $62 to $68; commercial utility cows, $55 to $60; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $950 to $1050. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $115; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $195; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $140; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $10 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $150; calves 1, $70 to $110; calves 2, $50 to $75; calves 3, $20 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $120; ewes, $70 to $80; rams, $70 to $80; goats, $95 to $290. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $80 to $85; fleshy sows, $50 to $65; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $25; (0) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.75 to $3.50; (283) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.75 to $6.75; (45) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.25; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
