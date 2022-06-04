Auction from Monday, May 30:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $144; choice colored heifers, $100 to $140; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $135; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $137; heavy bulls, $87 to $131; heifer cows, $75 to $99; commercial utility cows, $70 to $90; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750 to $1,400. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $120 to $205; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $170; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $170; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $125; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $210; calves 1, $100 to $160; calves 2, $75 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $150 to $200; ewes, $85 to $90; rams, $125 to $220; goats, $160 to $300. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $87.50; fleshy sows, $50 to $55; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (608) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $3.50; (274) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $5.25; (0) straw (per bale), $3.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
