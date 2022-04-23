MCBAIN — On April 11, Keith Burkholder’s grandson, Cody Nielsen, received his Licensed Funeral Director designation from the State of Michigan.
Cody had initially worked with family as a dairy farmer, but growing up around the funeral home business, he was intrigued by the process and saw the opportunity to serve his community in an extremely meaningful way.
“When I was young, and Grandpa would get called away from a holiday gathering to assist a family, I thought, ‘Wow, my Grandpa must really be someone special,’ ” Cody said.
Nielsen decided in 2018 to pursue his education in Funeral Service Arts and Sciences. First obtaining his Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Baker College, he then went on to the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in January 2020. After completing two years of education in funeral service arts and sciences, passing comprehensive examinations and national board testing, he obtained his Licensed Funeral Home Director designation from the State of Michigan, and has become the second generation of funeral directors at Burkholder Family Funeral Home LLC in McBain.
He and his wife, Jessica, reside in the McBain/Falmouth area with their two children.
“There are tough days in this business,” Cody went on to say. “But it’s more than just work; it’s friendship and service to the community. It’s a life commitment.
“We truly care, and I’m going to continue to help families in the same way Burkholder Family Funeral Home has been doing for decades.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.