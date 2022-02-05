CADILLAC — Jeffrey Gatton, Horizon Bank’s Vice President, is pleased to announce Lorie Moriarty as Branch Manager of the Cadillac office located at 301 S. Mitchell St.
Moriarty will oversee the daily retail operations along with managing sales and service of the branch.
Moriarty has nearly 40 years’ experience in the financial industry with different roles over the years from customer service, lending, compliance, CRA officer and indirect lending. She has completed several banking classes and a Leadership Class through the local chamber. She’s also involved with the School Backpack Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.