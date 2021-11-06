CADILLAC — Three local Cadillac businesses held their fourth annual Toys-for-Tots drive event at Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue & Exotics on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
A total of 2,000 people attended the event held by Generations Insurance & Financial Services, Beeman’s Towing and Big Red’s Nutrition & Fitness, and resulted in the donation of more than 400 toys and raised $3,500, which will be used to purchase more items.
“We believe that it’s extremely important to give back and help where the community needs it,” said Ryan and April Cicchelli, owners of Generations & Financial Services and Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue & Exotics. “All items generated from this event will allow local families to be able to celebrate the holidays, even if they’ve had a tough year, financially.”
Along with the Cicchelli’s, Matt and Heather Reinertson, owners of Beeman’s Towing, as well as Sean and Jenn Reddick, owners of Big Red’s Nutrition & Fitness, have been putting on the event for the past four years. Attendees had the opportunity to meet animals, while enjoying games, bounce houses, hayrides, face and pumpkin painting, as well as trick-or-treating. Admission to the event cost $10 per family or a donation of at least one toy per family.
Toys donated varied from baby dolls, soft bows and arrows, bicycles to giant stuffed animals. Those who will benefit from the donations will be infants to children 12-years-old. Items from the Toys-for-Tots event will stay local and support children and families in Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties.
Aside from Generations Insurance & Financial Services, Beeman’s Towing and Big Red’s Nutrition & Fitness putting on the event, it was also sponsored by Better Baker, Next Level Performance, The Truck Stop and Unique Signs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.