REED CITY — Melissa Duimstra, DO, has joined the care team at Reed City Family Medicine.
Duimstra completed her family medicine residency at Mercy Health in Muskegon and earned her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Western Michigan University.
Duimstra enjoys developing relationships with every member of a family.
“I love caring for patients of all ages,” she said. “I enjoy getting to know my patients and developing a plan with them to help them achieve their best health.”
Duimstra has clinical interests in preventive medicine, geriatrics, mental health and women’s health.
“I’m very excited to be joining Spectrum Health Reed City Family Medicine and look forward to serving the people in this community,” she said.
In her spare time, she enjoys art, music, theater and spending time with her husband and children.
To make an appointment, contact Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital (Multispecialty Clinic) at (231) 832-7170.
