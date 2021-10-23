TRAVERSE CITY — Morgan Buda, M.D., has joined the staff of Munson Medical Center as a physician specializing in family medicine. Dr. Buda has special interests in women’s health and LGBTQ medicine.
Dr. Buda practices at Milliken Medical Group, 224 Circle Drive, Traverse City. She is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling 231-935-0600. Dr. Buda also practices at Munson Urgent Care, 550 Munson Ave., Traverse City.
Dr. Buda graduated medical school from East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tenn. She completed a residency in family medicine at University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
For additional information, call Munson Healthcare at 231-935-5886.
