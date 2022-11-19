CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2022.
Cadillac Hospital President Peter Marinoff said the recognition is another example of the quality care provided by the dedicated staff and physicians at the hospital.
“I am so thankful for the continued efforts of our healthcare team to meet the needs of our community each and every day,” he said. “We hope this recognition helps inform the people of the Cadillac area that we remain committed to their best outcomes and to excellence in care.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog group that examines hospital quality and safety, assigning an A, B, C, D and F grade based on how safe the facility is for patients.
In the spring, the organization awarded the hospital a “B” grade. Leapfrog reported 30% of the 3,000 hospitals surveyed received the top mark.
The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade was developed under the guidance of a national panel and national measures of safety, quality and efficiency.
The hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed with results that are free and accessible to the public.
