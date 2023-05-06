CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group for Spring 2023.
The hospital received an “A” grade from the organization last fall as well.
Cadillac Hospital President Peter Marinoff said the focus and efforts behind high quality care are something hospital staff and physicians take seriously every day.
“I continue to be awed by the efforts of our staff and providers who keep each patient’s needs as the center of all they do,” he said. “We have a great team and they are to be commended for their work. We also are thankful for a community who supports this hospital and entrusts us with their care.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog group that examines hospital quality and safety, assigning an A, B, C, D and F grade based on how safe the facility is for patients. The organization awarded the hospital a “B” grade in the spring.
The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade was developed under the guidance of a national panel and national measures of safety, quality and efficiency.
The hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed with results that are free and accessible to the public.
More information on The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade can be found online at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
