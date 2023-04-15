TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare South Region President Peter Marinoff announced the appointment of Cristen Brandsma, MBA, BSN, RN, to an expanded role as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Cadillac and Manistee hospitals.
Brandsma had been serving as the chief nursing officer at Cadillac Hospital.
“In addition to responsibilities as chief nursing officer at Cadillac and Manistee, Cristen will also now play a vital leadership role in the day-to-day operations for both facilities,” Marinoff said. “Cristen is a strong leader with a passion for professional development, patient care best practices, and staff engagement.”
Brandsma joined Cadillac Hospital in 2001 and has held a variety of leadership roles in obstetrics, nursing administration and surgery. She served as the director of Surgical Services at Cadillac Hospital for several years before taking on the South Region Surgical Services director role in June 2021. She also has served as interim director of Surgical Services at Munson Medical Center for eight months.
“I am thrilled and honored to have been selected for this dual role,” Brandsma said. “I’m enjoying my work in Cadillac and look forward to developing similar relationships with the teams at Manistee.”
Brandsma received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Valley State University and upon graduation joined the United States Army where she served for six years. Upon discharge from the Army, she held the rank of captain. She also holds a Master’s in Business Administration degree from Lawrence Technological University.
