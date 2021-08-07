TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare President of Ambulatory Services and Value Based Care Laura Glenn announced today that Spencer Derenzy has been named the Service Line Executive Director for Surgical Subspecialties and Orthopedics.
In this role, Derenzy has responsibility for coordination of the service line across the system, including quality, operational performance, and service excellence.
Derenzy joined Munson Healthcare in 2017 as the manager of Surgical Services at Grayling Hospital, and was promoted to Surgical Services director in 2018. Prior to joining Munson Healthcare, he was a charge nurse and clinical nurse supervisor for Mercy Hospital, staff nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, and an administrative resident and project manager for BJC Healthcare and Washington University School of Medicine, all in St. Louis, Mo.
“Spencer’s experience in multiple healthcare systems, along with his strong clinical and business background will be vital as we continue to grow our surgical programs across northern Michigan,” Glenn said.
Derenzy holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Central Michigan University, a nursing degree from Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College, and a master’s degree in health administration from St. Louis University School of Public Health. He was also an administrative resident at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
“I am excited about developing high quality surgical programs and partnerships that revolve around the communities Munson Healthcare serves,” Derenzy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.