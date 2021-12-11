CADILLAC — The Northern Hearth Quilting and Sewing Center of Cadillac was presented with a torch award from the Better Business Bureau for ethics on Monday, Nov. 22.
The torch awards are given to businesses that fall into six categories based on number of employees to recognize those that demonstrate integrity and a strong commitment to ethics in all that they do.
This year two winners were allowed in each category; one from northern Michigan and one from the central/southern Michigan region.
Northern Hearth Quilting and Sewing Center took the Northern Michigan win in Category I for businesses with one to 10 employees.
To qualify for the torch award, the Northern Hearth Quilting and Sewing Center had to have been in operation for at least three years, earned at least a B rating from BBB (it holds an A+ rating according to the BBB website), not have won this award in the past three years and be headquartered in the BBB Serving Western Michigan service area.
