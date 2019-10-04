MESICK — Evidence of clandestine drug activity was discovered by police following an explosion at a Mesick motel.
According to a Wexford County Sheriff's Office press release, police located and seized a suspected butane hash oil lab in a motel room at the Mushroom Cap Motel.
On Friday, firefighters responded to an explosion at the motel around 10 p.m.
It was reported that an explosion had occurred inside the motel, causing injuries to one person who was present inside and damaging several adjacent rooms.
The individual injured from the explosion was transferred to a southwest Michigan hospital for treatment and was listed as being in stable condition as of Saturday night.
Mesick Rescue and surrounding fire departments responded to the scene following the explosion.
According to the press release, the incident remains under investigation by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
