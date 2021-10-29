By the Numbers
News I read often publishes numbers, not to tell the truth but frame a worldview. The numbers are real. Yet, often without definite context for interpretation, AXIOS had an article October 21 with a section stating numbers Nationwide. It stated nationwide the new daily COVID death rate is 1,600 daily. WOW, this is serious. There are two things that must be put n perspective for these numbers to communicate anything. First, the nation has a population of roughly 330 million (2020 census). The death rate would have to continue 564.68 years with no new births to kill our entire population. This shows COVID is not going to kill a majority anytime soon even though people are dying daily. The second thing we need to know is no matter what anybody does, man is mortal, meaning there is a 100% chance of death. If we do not die from this COVID crisis which could last the next 500 plus years, we will die. These facts are not nice but are a reality that must be faced. You are going to die! This should scare you. Not only, because you are going to die but you will be judged by the sinless God who cannot ignore your sin or the worlds. There is good news though! “Perfect love casts out fear” (1 John 4:17-20). The love of God provided for this reality. Death is a penalty and natural consequence of sin. We can worry about today’s trouble or the judgment that comes without the cure for sin. In Christ, who died for all who will believe in him and his payment for sin. This is not a plea to do nothing or manipulate numbers, (reader you can check my math) but to think what is true and respond to the truth of life.
Pastor Stephen Chapman
Falmouth
