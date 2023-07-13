CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy is seeking community feedback on priorities through an online survey through July 25 to help their board develop a strategic plan.
The survey will also explain the purpose and work of a land conservancy and ways the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy is preserving land.
“This community wide survey will gain widespread involvement and input and identify areas that are important to our community. (...) The results will be delivered to our board in September and they will approve a three to five-year strategic plan in November,” said Cadillac Area Land Conservancy Board Chair, Shari Spoelman.
A land conservancy, also called a land trust, is a nonprofit organization that assists landowners who wish to permanently preserve their land.
“A conservation easement is the most popular, cost-effective land protection option for landowners,” said Cadillac Area Land Conservancy Executive Director, Chris Gentry.
A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement that allows landowners to permanently protect land and limit future development to protect conservation values of the land, while retaining ownership and the ability to sell. Conservation easements are perpetual. Future owners of the land are held to the terms of the agreement. Land protected by a conservation easement does not have to allow public access.
Conserved land provides public benefits including clean air and water, preserved natural lands, working farms, wildlife habitat and a rural way of life.
To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CALC_Public_Survey_2023.
Learn more about the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy at https://calc-landtrust.org/or call 231-775-3631.
