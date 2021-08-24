CADILLAC — The August two-day Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by B and P Manufacturing at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church reported its results.
The drive resulted in 102 total units, including 11 power reds.
This month’s drive Blood Gallon Donors were: Mary Kerzich of Harrietta who has given 22 gallons, Michelle Weigland of Cadillac who has given 16 gallons, Carol DeFour of Cadillac who has given 13 gallons, Carl Erikson of Tustin who has given 13 gallons, Richard Christiansen of Cadillac who have given 10 gallons, Phil Gravlin of Cadillac who has given four gallons, Pollyanna Torres of Cadillac who has given three gallons, Brandon Recca of Marion who has given a gallon and Kimberly R. of Marion who has given a gallon.
This month’s first time donors were: Brenan Fuller, Holly Fuller, Gabrielle Gauld, Benjamin Hicok, Vic Hiddinga, Rebecca Okoren, William Okoren, Joseph Pacella, Aaron Pols, Meghan Pols.
The next regularly scheduled blood drive will be Monday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Cadillac National Guard Armory. Call 1-800-Red Cross to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.