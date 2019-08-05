UPDATE: Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said as of 3:45 p.m. on Monday the canal was back open and ready for boats.
CADILLAC — Cadillac Canal was closed on Monday due to fuel spilled from a sunken boat.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said a boat took on water and the back of it sank into the canal. No one was in the boat when it sank and no one was hurt in the incident.
Until responders were able to look at the boat more thoroughly after it was out of the water, they wouldn’t be able to say why it sank, he said.
When the boat sank, the fuel tank became submerged and an estimated 15 to 30 gallons of fuel was released into the canal, Ottjepka said.
Jake Riley, an environmental quality analyst with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said the amount of fuel released might have been higher.
Responders looked at the boat’s tank and found that it can hold 52 gallons of fuel and the owner said he had filled it up yesterday, he said.
Riley said the boat was a 2004 Hurricane FunDeck GS201. It was a used boat the owner had just purchased and he had run it a couple of times over the weekend.
A woman saw the boat around 6 a.m. and she said it seemed fine so this must have happened fast, he said.
Ben Dietrich, a unit supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources for Mitchell State Park and White Pine Trail, said everyone was called to the incident around 8:30 a.m.
As far as he’s aware something like this has never happened before near the park, he said.
Ottjepka said the Cadillac Police Department, Cadillac Fire Department, the DNR and EGLE responded to the incident.
When law enforcement arrived, it put booms, which are water barriers, up to catch the fuel and keep it from going into Lake Cadillac. Northern A-1 Services was on the way out to help clean up the fuel and the canal would be closed for at least 24 hours, he said.
Ottjepka said a lot of precautions were taken because of the fuel in the water and potential damage to the environment.
Riley said he thinks they got to it quickly so he doesn’t think there will be a huge long-term environmental impact.
Gas floats and doesn’t sink, so it won’t sink into the sediment of the canal and won’t stick in the ground for the long-term, he said.
Riley said there were some small fish swimming in the canal but they would be deeper than the fuel and most of the fuel would evaporate in the sunlight, especially on a bright sunny day like Monday.
“This is the perfect day we could have asked for for this to happen,” he said.
Peterson's Towing came and pulled the boat high enough to be above the water line and pump water. The company hoisted the boat out of the water around 11:45 a.m.
Both lanes of North Boulevard were closed by Cadillac Canal while the boat was removed from the canal.
