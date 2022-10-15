CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital President Peter Marinoff announced the appointment of Cristen Brandsma, MBA, BSN, RN, as the new chief nursing officer at the hospital.
Brandsma replaces Kathryn Bandfield-Keough who retired in July. She will assume her new duties on Nov. 1.
Currently, the director of Surgical Services for Munson Healthcare Community Hospitals, Brandsma joined Cadillac Hospital in 2001 and has held a variety of leadership roles in obstetrics, nursing administration and surgery. She served as the director of Surgical Services at Cadillac Hospital for several years before taking on the South Region Surgical Services director role in June 2021. She also has served as interim director of Surgical Services at Munson Medical Center for eight months.
“Cristen is a strong and compassionate leader, and we are thrilled to have her back at Cadillac Hospital,” Marinoff said. “Her expertise in nursing leadership and professional development, patient care best practices, and knowledge of the Cadillac community will be a great asset to our healthcare team.”
Brandsma received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Valley State University and upon graduation joined the United States Army where she served for six years. Upon discharge from the Army, she held the rank of captain. She also holds a Master’s in Business Administration degree from Lawrence Technological University. She is married with two children, enjoys playing hockey, and spending time with her family and many pets.
“I am honored to start soon at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in this very important role. I am so thankful for this amazing opportunity,” she said. “I look forward to getting to know everyone and supporting the ongoing and new successes at Cadillac Hospital.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.