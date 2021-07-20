CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his connection to an assault case.

Christopher Lee Blevins pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with electronic communication and aggravated assault for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Cadillac. He faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines when he is sentenced sometime within the next month.

As part of the plea, a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Before the plea, Blevins faced up to 15 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines.

A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.

