CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple drug-related offenses after he was arrested and recently charged with those crimes in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Justin Daniel Ferrill was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of narcotics under 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Ferrill faces a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Ferrill is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post received a tip that Ferrill, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, was in a maroon-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer near a local business. Troopers observed Ferrill walking into a local business on North Mitchell Street and moments later police said he was seen returning to the aforementioned vehicle.
As troopers pulled up, police said the 25-year-old began walking away from the vehicle. Troopers then ordered Ferrill to stop, which he did. Police said Ferrill was then told he was being placed under arrest and at that time he allegedly began emptying his pockets on the hood of the vehicle.
Police said he allegedly threw a purple metal container on the ground, which they seized. The contents of the container tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. Ferrill was arrested, transported to and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
After his arraignment, the court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 27.
