CADILLAC — A 44-year-old Cadillac man faced a single retail fraud offense during his arraignment Friday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Gary Allan Hagstrom was charged with one count of first-degree retail fraud for his connection with incidents occurring in December 2021 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to 15 years or life in prison depending on the primary offense sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hagstrom is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In December 2021, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were called to the Walmart in Haring Township for a retail fraud complaint, according to police. A Walmart Asset Protection Associate reported seeing a man and woman, later identified as Hagstrom, and 40-year-old Johna Irene McNamara, stealing items on two separate occasions.
Police said in November, McNamara allegedly stole a grill valued at more than $250 and Hagstrom was alleged to have stolen a tire valued at $61. During the most recent theft, Hagstrom was alleged to have stolen a laptop valued at $499.
Police said McNamara turned herself in at the Wexford County Courthouse and was arraigned on March 24 in 84th District Court on two misdemeanor charges of second-degree retail fraud. Hagstrom was arrested Thursday outside a residence in Cadilac and housed in the Wexford County Jail prior to his arraignment.
The court set a 10% of $5,000 bond and he was scheduled to be back in court on May 3.
