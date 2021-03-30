CADILLAC — A Cadillac man is dead after police say he was ejected from his vehicle after swerving to avoid a train in the road Monday night.
According to a Cadillac Police Department press release, at around 9:30 p.m., officers from the police department, Cadillac Fire Department and Missaukee County EMS were dispatched to the area of Wright Street near Bond Street at the railroad tracks for the report of an auto accident possibly involving a train with injuries.
Witnesses stated that the vehicle was traveling east on Wright Street at a high rate of speed when the driver recognized that a train was blocking the roadway. The driver swerved to avoid the train, striking a power pole and overturning the vehicle.
The driver, a 44-year-old Cadillac man, was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
A second vehicle on scene, and the train, were not struck. A female passenger was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by Missaukee EMS.
The investigation is still ongoing regarding contributing factors such as toxicology.
