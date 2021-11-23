CADILLAC — Two Michigan State Police Posts conducted an annual traffic operation with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Sunday.
Troopers from the Cadillac and Mount Pleasant posts and DNR conservation officers conducted Operation Deer Camp on M-115 from 10 am. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Laser operations were set up in Wexford and Osceola counties, which resulted in 146 traffic stops.
Of those stops, 214 people were contacted, 97 verbal warnings were given, 63 tickets were issued, three misdemeanor arrests were made and two felony arrests were made. In addition, police said five deer were inspected.
Cadillac MSP Post Sgt. Eric Sumpter said the areas where the stops were made included near the Wexford County Road Commission office and garage and near M-115 and M-61 in Osceola County.
Sumpter said it was a productive day even though it was rainy for part of it, which hindered the lasers troopers were utilizing. He also said the MSP is planning to do the operation again in the future.
