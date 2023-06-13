Introduction
Hello, my name is Sierra Halstead and I was born and raised in southern Missouri. After high school graduation in 2017, I moved four hours away from home to attend the University of Missouri (Mizzou). As an internship, I worked under a forestry consultant completing forest management plans and forest stand improvement. In May 2021, I graduated from Mizzou with a Bachelor’s of Science in Natural Resources Science and Management, with an emphasis in Forestry.
I always loved the outdoors and conserving nature throughout my childhood and could not turn down the opportunity to apply for a job with the United States Department of Agriculture — Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) after graduating. In October 2021, I became a Soil Conservationist for NRCS in Missouri. Throughout my time in Missouri, I had the opportunity to expand my knowledge with cropping and pasture systems and how they would apply to the programs the agency has to offer. Then, in February 2023, I took a leap and decided to move 600 miles away to become the newest Natural Resource Conservation Service employee in Cadillac.
Currently, I am the NRCS Soil Conservationist serving both Wexford and Missaukee counties. My job with NRCS is to assist farmers, ranchers and other landowners with conservation planning on their property. As a soil conservationist, I can suggest ways to improve wildlife habitat, conserve soil, manage nutrients and address a variety of other conservation concerns. Some other duties I carry are providing information regarding Farm Bill Programs, develop conservation plans addressing resource concerns, and ensure that all applicants and contract holders have the information necessary to successfully implement their conservation plans.
Who We Serve
USDA — Natural Resources Conservation Service aids in conserving natural resources on private lands throughout the United States. NRCS offers voluntary programs to allow producers the opportunity to receive both technical and financial assistance, which is authorized by the most recent Farm Bill. As a federal agency, one of our top priorities is the consistent and systematic treatment of all people in a fair, just and impartial manner, including members of communities that have been denied such treatment. The 2018 Farm Bill included provisions to address the unique circumstances and concerns of historically underserved producers.
Historically Underserved Farmers or Ranchers
To ensure equity is a part of our top priorities, special provisions were set within USDA programs to recognize the need to be inclusive of all people and ensure equitable access to services. The 2018 Farm Bill legislation and USDA policy have identified four different groups of people as Historically Underserved (HU). Limited Resource, Beginning Farmer, Socially Disadvantaged, and Veteran Farmer or Rancher are the four groups defined by USDA as HU.
Dedicated conservation funding increased financial assistance, and access to advance payments in Farm Bill programs are some of the special provisions available for the landowners, farmers and ranchers that meet the definitions for one of the historically underserved groups. Please visit a local service center to receive more information on Historically Underserved Farmers or Ranchers.
Farm Bill Programs
In the Cadillac office, assisting with financial assistance through the Farm Bill Programs is one of our top priorities. One of the programs is the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP creates an opportunity for landowners to conserve natural resources on working landscapes without taking any of the land out of production. This program allows producers to set the goals and objectives for the land and work with NRCS to help select the activities that best fit their needs. The timeline for this program can vary depending on each contract but cannot exceed 10 years. Please visit the office to learn more about this program or to determine if the land or producer is eligible for the program.
Another Farm Bill Program available through the office, is the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). This program works well with producers who are already working to improve the conditions of their land. CSP contracts are for five years and creates opportunities to enhance the conservation practices already being implemented on the land. NRCS utilizes this program to assist farmers with improving their conservation plans to further meet their goals and objectives for their property.
If interested in more information about the Farm Bill Programs or how the Natural Resources Conservation Service can assist you with your property, visit the office at 7192 E. 34 Road, Cadillac, MI 49601.
