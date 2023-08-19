COOPERSVILLE — One step forward.
Kind of.
Cadillac opened its volleyball season in the Coopersville Invitational Friday, going 3-0-2 in the event.
The Vikings split with Montague 21-25, 25-23; beat Comstock Park 25-15, 25-11; and split with Forest Hills Eastern 12-25, 25-21 in pool play.
They then beat Muskegon Oakridge 25-6, 25-11 and Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 25-11, 25-18 in the Silver bracket after a math error took Cadillac out of the Gold bracket.
The Vikings, who return a number of key pieces from last season’s Division 2 state finalist team, are working through some injuries at the moment.
“It was an up-and-down day,” veteran coach Michelle Brines said.
“We have a lot of moving parts right now and we’re trying to find the best lineup.”
Carissa Musta paced Cadillac with 53 kills, 21 digs, nine blocks, six assists and five aces while Makenzie Johns had 33 kills, 20 digs, 20 digs, eight assists and two blocks.
Cassie Jenema dished out 90 assists, 29 digs, 13 kills, four aces and a block while Reina McMahon had eight kills, four blocks and four digs.
Sophia Clough had 19 digs, five aces and a kill; Grace Zuback 13 digs, four aces and an assist; Ari Bryant 24 digs; Taylor Pennoni two kills, two blocks and two digs; Quinn Hess four digs and 100 percent serving; Chloe Lijewski five digs and a kill; and Adri Beydoun two digs, a kill and a block.
Cadillac hosts the first of its two invitationals on Friday.
BEAL CITY — Pine River went 1-2-1 in the season-opening Beal City Invitational on Friday.
The Bucks split with Carson City-Crystal 25-23, 21-25; beat Whittemore-Prescott 25-14, 25-11; and lost to Beal City 25-17, 29-27 in pool play.
They then lost to Carson City-Crystal again in the quarterfinals 16-25, 25-20, 15-12.
“We knew coming into this tournament we would do some things real well and other stuff would be more challenging,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said.
“With only three returning players, you are going to hit some bumps early in the season.
“This group of girls will work hard to not let those bumps continue. We just have to find the right combination.”
Riley Thompson and Emma Tice paced Pine River with eight kills and eight aces apiece while Lanie Sparks added seven kills.
