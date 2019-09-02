CADILLAC — Police are unsure what caused the death of a 67-year-old man who they found unresponsive near Cadillac City Park.
According to a Cadillac Police Department press release, on Monday around 4 p.m., officers and North Flight EMS were dispatched to the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion on reports of a man that appeared to be unresponsive.
When officers arrived on scene, they began performing CPR on the man. After life-saving attempts were exhausted, the Cadillac man was pronounced deceased and the medical examiner's office was contacted.
The medical examiner's investigation is still ongoing and according to the press release, police won't know the cause of death until it is complete.
The man's name has not been released.
