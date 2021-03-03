CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department is asking the community for assistance in locating a missing child.
Ranee Ann Foster, 2 years old from Cadillac, was last seen with her mother, Rachel Foster, also of Cadillac.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ranee or her mother, please contact the Cadillac Police Department at (231) 775-3491. You can also provide information to Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or www.p3tips.com.
