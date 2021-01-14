Cadillac teen charged with arson, breaking and entering

Firefighters take a break after working to put out a fire at McKinley School in this Oct. 1, 2019, Cadillac News file photo. Levi Sopath Oung, 19, of Cadillac was charged recently with breaking into and starting a fire at the vacant elementary during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.

 Cadillac News file photo

CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac teen was charged recently with breaking into and starting a fire at a vacant elementary in Cadillac during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.

Levi Sopath Oung was charged with one count each of third-degree arson and breaking and entering a building, McKinley Elementary School on East North Street, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1, 2019, in Cadillac. If convicted, Oung faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $20,000 or three times the value of the property burned, whichever is greater.

The charges in question are only accusations. Oung is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

