Cadillac teen charged with arson, breaking and entering

CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac teen was charged recently with breaking into and starting a fire at a vacant elementary in Cadillac during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Levi Sopath Oung was charged with one count each of third-degree arson and breaking and entering a building, McKinley Elementary School on East North Street, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1, 2019, in Cadillac. If convicted, Oung faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $20,000 or three times the value of the property burned, whichever is greater.
The charges in question are only accusations. Oung is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Get the full story in Friday's Cadillac News or online at www.cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.