CADILLAC — The eighth Annual Call to All Family Festival is returning to the Rotary Pavilion and the City Park this weekend. There will be praise bands, a concert, worship services led by local pastors, and kids’ activities. The Sunday morning service will include a complimentary lunch provided by local food trucks.
The first Call to All was held in 2016 by members of the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association. The priorities they set in 2016 still stand: to show the community what it looks like when local churches work together. The Call to All Family Festival is a weekend when churches come together in love — loving God and loving people.
“We are one church with many congregations,” said Pastor Will Markham, an event organizer. “This weekend we will be dealing with issues, real life stuff. We chose young preachers to preach, new pastors. When new churches are starting in the community, it means God is getting ready to something extraordinary.”
“This is a team effort” he added. “Our theme this year is the Goodness of God. We want to make sure people have an opportunity to see what God has done and what God is doing.”
This year information tents will be manned by area ministries impacting our area, including the New Hope Center, Healing Private Wounds, Love INC and Encounter for young adults just to name a few.
Call to All Family Festival Schedule • Friday — 7 p.m. worship service with Pastor Isaac Riddel of The Tabernacle. • Saturday — 5 p.m. kids activities: face painting, bounce house, crafts, story time and Cindy the Clown. 5 p.m. worship concert with the Cornerstone Praise Team , songs old and new. Come join in and sing to the Lord. 7 p.m. worship service with guest speaker Josh Markham of the Revival Center. • Sunday — 10 a.m. Church in the Park with Pastor Lance Kotrch of ReChurch. After the service there will be a complimentary community picnic provided by food trucks. There will also be water baptisms.
