This is what Bear Lake Station looked like back in the day. You could get gas there and they also had cabins to rent. This business was also known as Russ's Trading Post, also Scotty's, and also Winkler's. (courtesy of Missaukee Historical Society)
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac man severely burned in March fire making remarkable recovery
- Cadillac to hire Winkler as football coach
- Woman, son find hundreds of nails in water along Kenwood Beach
- A new look: Turf being installed at Cadillac stadium
- Black Hawk, Chinook helicopters land at Wexford Co. Airport during training
- ‘It was quick’: Bear sighting at Cadillac dental office
- Former Manton police chief dismissed from lawsuit filed by motel explosion victim
- Popeyes restaurant coming to Haring Township
- CAPS board again enters into purchase agreement with local developer for Cooley School
- Short-term rentals top area of concern during Cadillac zoning forum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.