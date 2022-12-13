CADILLAC — Wanda Lucha is a survivor.
She is a single mother of four. She is a survivor of domestic violence. She is a survivor of cancer. So, when the opportunity to receive assistance through Believe...Christmas Wishes Do Come True she took the opportunity and chance that someone would decide to help her and her children.
The wish was simple.
She wanted a new couch. Nothing fancy. Just a couch for her and her four children to sit together, rather than the wooden table chairs they currently use. While they have a small couch and recliner now, they are not big enough for all five of them to sit together. The furniture also is falling apart.
“I left a severe domestic violence relationship. I had to go into the domestic violence shelter and into hiding for a while,” she said. “It took me 10 months to find housing for the kids and me.”
Wanda said when she left the relationship, she left everything behind — clothes, furniture, personal belongings, everything. When she finally found her home in Missaukee County, she had nothing. A friend gave her a couch, but it was old, broken and falling apart.
She also said with four children it also was adequate, so when she saw the chance to seek help from the Believe wish, she took it. She also said she no longer is in danger from her previous relationship and doesn’t feel as if this exposure will bring her any harm.
While that would be more than enough for one person to handle, Wanda said she also was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
“I had my thyroid removed and they believed they had caught all the cancer, but in September 2021 I found two lumps in my throat. We found I had lymphoma in my neck,” she said.
Just as that realization was hitting, she also lost a nephew. Two weeks after that terrible news, she got more. It was at that time she said she found out she had central nervous system brain cancer, which also is a form of lymphoma. The result of that included one round of chemotherapy, but at the end of that treatment, Wanda said they found another cancerous spot in her brain.
“So we moved to chemo and radiation, and that was the worst six weeks of my life. I will never do that again,” she said. “It (the brain tumor) continued to grow and there were no improvements. So my sister, on my father’s side, helped me get treatment based out of Mexico.”
By utilizing this treatment, that uses tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, Wanda said the lymphoma no longer is detected in her neck. While she still has the two cancerous spots on her brain, they are shrinking. While things are trending in the right direction, Wanda is fully aware that she doesn’t know what could happen next.
With so much struggle and uncertainty, Wanda said the new couch with help to provide something she hasn’t experienced a lot during the past year — comfort.
“I’m in a lot of pain all the time because of where the cancer is. It is like it controls my whole brain, so I’m constantly in pain,” she said. “With the couch, I’ll be able to just sit and relax, whereas now I’m sitting in hardwood chairs at the kitchen table most of the time.”
She also said her children are going to be very excited about the new furniture because they will now be able to snuggle with her on the couch.
Travis Winkle said one of the core values at VanDrie Home Furnishing is to give back to the communities that they serve and they are blessed to be able to do that through the Believe campaign. For the past several years, VanDrie has been able to do to help out local families.
“It is part of who VanDrie is and part of our core values. We want to give back to the people in our communities and be a part of that,” Winkle said. “So it’s really important to my brother and I that we give back. We’re just thrilled that we can help out a family like this.”
Winkle also said the couch was scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday so the Lucha family would be enjoying their new couch before the Christmas holiday.
This was the first of a series of wishes that are being granted as part of the Believe campaign this year.
With the help of community partners like VanDrie, the newspaper is granting wishes for the couch, dental work, tires, a mortgage payment and more. The contest was open to residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties. Employees of the Cadillac News and their immediate family members were ineligible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.