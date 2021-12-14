CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education passed a COVID-19 vaccination, testing and face-covering policy related to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board passed the policy by a tally of 7-0, but stressed that the policy was contingent on the court ruling regarding its legality. She also said the district’s policy opts for weekly testing and mask-wearing rather than mandatory vaccination.
“We are holding on to it and waiting to see what happens,” she said.
For those who don’t know about the mandate, it states entities with 100 or more workers must require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it would work with entities on compliance but would issue fines for violations. Implementation and enforcement of the mandate are suspended while the litigation unfolds.
On Nov. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, published on Nov. 5. The court ordered that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the ETS “until further court order.”
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit now has jurisdiction over ETS challenges and the Department of Labor has filed a motion to lift the stay. OSHA, however, has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation.
