CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education members held the first meeting of the New Year recently and the makeup of the board will look pretty much the same.
Dr. Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto will again serve as the board president, while Steve Anderson will again serve as the vice president. Judy Coffey will again serve as the board’s secretary and Eric Baker will again hold the position of board treasurer.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said all the committees also will be the same as they were in 2022. She also said it is this consistency that helps the district when important decisions need to be made.
“I have grown to appreciate the consistency of the board and the function of the board to be able to understand their roles and responsibilities in directing policy, the budget and the work of the district,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.