CAPS board to hear COVID-19, bullying reports

CADILLAC — On Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools will unveil a plan that many parents and students have been waiting all summer to hear.
During Monday’s CAPS Board of Education meeting, superintendent Jennifer Brown will present the 2021-2022 school year COVID-19 Preventative Measures plan to the board.
Last month, the district held a meeting to gather information from the CAPS community regarding the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommendations for back-to-school. The MDHHS recommendations are designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are not fully vaccinated.
The MDHHS guidance outlines mitigation measures designed to protect students, teachers and staff, and maintain in-person learning. Schools can layer multiple prevention strategies developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce transmission of the virus within school buildings.
All prevention strategies provide some level of protection, and layered strategies implemented at the same time provide the greatest level of protection.
During the July community meeting, Brown said the data collected would be compiled and combined with information gathered from other local superintendents and District Health Department No. 10 to make a recommendation to the board of education.
Brown also said during the community meeting she anticipated a “normal” start to the new school year with optional mask-wearing. The only exception would be on buses because that is a federal mandate.
Although Brown said things should start normally, that could change if local cases start to rise.
Also, during the meeting, Brown is scheduled to present the annual bullying report to the board of education. During last year’s presentation, Brown informed the board there were more than 20 incidents of bullying or harassment within Cadillac Area Public Schools.
Every school district is required to present a bullying report to the board of education and must submit it to the state as part of a larger as part of the School Infrastructure Database report, which is a compliance report about all discipline.
The School Infrastructure Database is one of the core data sets of the Michigan Education Information System. The SID is used by Michigan’s public schools to report data related to crime and safety, dual enrollment and instructional technology.
Districts are required to report the number of incidents of truancy in Field 4A of the SID. The field was added as a result of Matt Epling’s Safe School Law, which requires the reporting of all incidents of bullying, including cyberbullying, that take place on school property or at school-sponsored activities.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
