CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is joining a national lawsuit that claims companies tried to market vaping products to minors.
The board voted 6-0, with Anne Engels absent, to have the district join the suit against Juul Labs, Inc., Altria, and other vaping manufacturers.
“The board passed a resolution joining other local districts against Juul e-cigarette company for marketing toward the youth,” she said.
In 2019, several California school districts sued Juul Labs, Inc., Altria, and other vaping manufacturers in a California federal court. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants fraudulently and intentionally marketed their products to children.
Frantz Law Group, a California law firm with a background in representing school districts, is representing school districts in the litigation. Frantz represents more than 200 school districts in 23 states. Frantz recently requested Thrun Law Firm, which CAPS has on retainer, to gauge whether Michigan schools are interested in joining this lawsuit. School districts, intermediate school districts, and public school academies are eligible to join the lawsuit.
There will be no obligation for any school board members, administrators or staff to be deposed, according to a letter from Thrun. Frantz is representing schools in the litigation on a contingent fee basis, meaning Frantz will not charge any fees or costs unless there is a financial recovery.
Frantz will receive 25% of any recovery. Thrun will receive a portion of that 25% for both, referring a client to Frantz and assisting that client with the litigation questionnaire. Thrun’s fees are derivative of fees received by Frantz and Thrun will not bill clients at its hourly rates for work associated with the litigation, according to the correspondence from Thrun.
