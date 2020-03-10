IN Wexford County with all precincts reporting, Joe Biden received 1,808 votes, while Bernie Sanders has 1,195 and Tulsi Gabbard has 26.
Donald Trump has 2,661 and Bill Weld has 24 votes.
The Cadillac Area Public School millage renewal passed with 3,380 yes votes to 1,443 no votes.
With all precincts reporting in Missaukee County, the Missaukee County Recycling center passed with 1,750 yes votes to 1,352 no votes.
In the presidential primary for the Democrats, Joe Biden won with 638 votes, Bernie Sanders 345 .
President Donald Trump received 3,019 votes, while Bill Weld had 26 votes in the Republican primary.
In Osceola County, with all precincts reporting, Biden has 2,139 votes, while Bernie Sanders has 571 in the Democratic primary. Trump has 1,941 votes in the Republican primary, Bill Weld 3.
All results are unofficial.
