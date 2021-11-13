CAPS seeking input from district families for use of COVID relief funds

CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools is looking to its families to see how they want nearly $3.8 million in COVID relief funds to be spent.
Recently, the district sent out a survey link via text and email to its families, staff, and community partners to see what they would like to see the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, also known as the ESSER 3 funds, spent on.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Education released the ESSER 3 so K-12 learning institution could apply. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district will receive more than $3.7 million as long as they correctly meet the criteria to apply.
These one-time ESSER funds will help CAPS and other districts by providing emergency relief funds to address the impact COVID-19 has had on elementary and secondary schools. As part of the application process, Brown said CAPS is seeking feedback from all district and community stakeholders to help determine how the district should best utilize these ESSER 3 funds to address unfinished learning, ongoing COVID-19 recovery and Federal Program grant funds.
Allocation of funds must satisfy the requirements of the US Department of Education in one or more of the following categories, including prevention, preparation, and response to COVID-19, reasonable and necessary, promotes equity, supportive of students returning to the classroom and allowable use of funds under the CARES Act.
Although seeking input from the district community is one of the requirements to receive the ESSER funds, but Brown said it also is beneficial for CAPS to get this input.“The benefit is making sure for these one-time grant dollars that we are directing them into areas where our families, our staff and our community sees are most appropriate,” Brown said. “All those areas have seen increased cost due to COVID. Not just in operational cost but also manpower.” We are burning a lot of manpower to mitigate COVID and to manage COVID.”
The survey can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.